* Financials gain premarket after EU deal
* Texas Instruments outlook seen pressuring chipmakers
* International trade, consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 106 pts, S&P 13.2 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stock index futures
rose on Friday after European Union leaders agreed on measures
that partially addresses the region's crippling sovereign debt
crisis.
* The summit agreed on stricter budget rules for the euro
zone but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all
the member countries. Investors viewed the agreement
positively, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares gaining 1.1 percent.
* Equities have risen in anticipation of a deal, with the
S&P 500 up 6.5 percent since Nov. 25. But Wall Street tumbled
on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes for an
even stronger deal.
* Banks, which have been pressured by the European
uncertainty, rallied in premarket trading. Bank of America Corp rose 1.8 percent to $5.69, while JPMorgan Chase & Co added 1.2 percent to $32.60, and Citigroup Inc
rose 1.8 percent to $28.25.
* S&P 500 futures rose 11.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures jumped
106 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 point.
* Chipmakers will be in focus a day after Texas Instruments
Inc cut its revenue outlook for the current quarter,
warning that demand was broadly lower.
* The Commerce Department will release October
International Trade data at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
Economists expect a deficit of $43.5 billion in October versus
a September deficit of $43.11 billion.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary December consumer sentiment index will
come at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT) Economists predicted a reading
of 65.5, compared with 64.1 in the final November report.
* Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday after the ECB dashed
hopes of a financial "bazooka" to contain the crisis. The S&P
and Nasdaq each fell about 2 percent, while the Dow was off
more than 1 percent.