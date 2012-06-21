MUMBAI, June 21 J.P.Morgan has upgraded Indian equities to "overweight" from "neutral", citing a number of factors including historic valuations, expectations for monetary stimulus, lower oil prices, and a weak rupee.

The investment bank, in a report dated June 21, said it was "overweight" on private banks, IT services, and health care, but was "underweight" on consumer discretionary, energy and materials.

(Reporting By Rafael Nam)