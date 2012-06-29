MUMBAI, June 29 India's benchmark index jumped 2 percent to its highest in two months on Friday, tracking a rally in Asian shares after European leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks, easing some of the concerns about the region.

The strong rebound in the rupee also comforted investors. Banks led the gains, with ICICI Bank up 3 percent.

India's main BSE index jumped 2 percent, hitting its highest levels since May 2, while the NSE index also gained 2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)