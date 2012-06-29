MUMBAI, June 29 India's benchmark index jumped 2
percent to its highest in two months on Friday, tracking a rally
in Asian shares after European leaders agreed to create a single
supervisory body for euro zone banks, easing some of the
concerns about the region.
The strong rebound in the rupee also comforted
investors. Banks led the gains, with ICICI Bank up 3
percent.
India's main BSE index jumped 2 percent, hitting
its highest levels since May 2, while the NSE index also
gained 2 percent.
