By Kailash Bathija
BENGALURU, June 29 India's benchmark stock
index, the BSE Sensex, is set to climb this year, although not
by as much as forecast three months ago, and it will be up about
18 percent in a year's time even if U.S. interest rates rise as
expected, a Reuters poll found.
The poll was conducted last week, before negotiations
between Greece and its creditors broke down, setting the stage
for a probable Greek debt default this week. The developments
roiled financial markets on Monday.
Equity analysts, who are generally bullish on India,
forecast the Sensex would reach 30,500 by the end of
2015, below the 32,000 consensus in a similar poll in March.
They forecast a further rise to 32,850 by end-June 2016, up
from Friday's close of 27,811.84.
The Indian stock market was among the world's best
performers last year, rising almost 30 percent.
But after hitting a lifetime high of 30,024.74 in March, the
Sensex declined more than 7 percent. The absence of promised
reforms and fears that a poor monsoon would push up food price
inflation drove foreign institutional investors to sell.
Strategists were split over whether these investors would
continue to pull out if the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest
rates later in the year as expected. Ten of 18 strategists said
they would.
In 2013, Indian stocks suffered a steep sell-off when the
Fed announced it would reel in its economic stimulus. However, a
majority of analysts did not expect any significant correction
this time.
"People have already understood that it is going to happen
somewhere down the line. You might see a reaction to the event,
but beyond that, the market will stabilise and it will come
back," said Deven Choksey, chief executive officer at KR
Choksey, an investment firm in Mumbai.
Early indications of good monsoon rains and relatively good
economic growth compared to that of rival countries will make
India more attractive to foreign and local investors, analysts
said.
Better-than-expected rains will hold down inflation and may
give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room to cut interest rates
further this year.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has already delivered three rate
cuts as inflation has been subdued.
India's economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the quarter
ending March, outpacing growth in China, although many,
including Rajan, are sceptical about a data revamp that may have
flattered India's figures.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)