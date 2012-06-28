* For poll data see
* BSE index seen at 18,750 by year-end
* Stocks to recover most of 2011 losses, benefit from
economic recovery
* Government expected to implement reforms in next six
months
* India seen holding on to investment grade rating
By Rafael Nam and Sumanta Dey
MUMBAI/BANGALORE, June 28 India's main stock
index should gain 10 percent between now and the end of the
year, though only reaching levels seen in July 2011, provided
economic growth recovers from a recent lull, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
The 30-share BSE index will rise to 18,750 points
by the end of 2012, according to the median forecast from a
survey of 22 investment houses conducted over the past week, and
then rise further to 20,400 by the middle of next year.
Indian shares, once considered a beacon of the Asian growth
story, have lost their shine recently on concerns New Delhi
lacks the ability to pass tough economic reforms that would spur
growth and reignite investor confidence in the country.
The median estimate shows reduced expectations for the
year-end compared with 19,500 in each of the two previous
quarterly polls, and means the index will only recoup part of
its losses of 2011, when it shed a quarter of its value.
But it still predicts a significant gain, despite a slump in
the rupee currency to record lows and threats to
India's investment-grade credit rating.
End-year projections for the index, which closed on Thursday
at 16,990.76, ranged from 15,300 to 21,000 points.
"Our hypothesis is that government is likely to utilize the
next six months' window ahead of state elections and pass policy
reforms to boost growth. This will keep the markets buoyant,"
said Sundar Subramoney, deputy head of research at Almondz
Global Securities.
The BSE index is set to post its biggest monthly gain in
June since January, despite disappointment after the RBI did not
cut rates even after India's economy grew at a nine-year low
rate of 5.3 percent in the January-March quarter.
Analysts still believe the central bank will lower rates
later this year, while they expect April's 50 basis point cut to
start filtering through the economy, helping support growth in
months ahead.
A slump in oil prices, with U.S. crude futures down
more than 25 percent from their 2012 peak in February, is also
good for the economy as India imports most of its crude.
Most importantly, falling oil prices would help narrow the
country's large fiscal deficit and its current account deficit,
a big factor behind the rupee's slide.
"The currency depreciation is a reflection of the credit
downgrade (changes in India's rating outlook to negative) that
has already happened. Unless the government salvages the current
account outlook they will not see ratings upgrades happening
very soon or the outlook remaining stable," said Mahantesh
Sabarad, analyst at Fortune Equity.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings cited concerns
about fiscal health, along with slowing policy reforms, as key
reasons behind their recent decisions to cut the outlook for
India's BBB- ratings to negative.
However, 14 out of 18 poll respondents said they do not
expect India to fall into the "junk" rating category, while 13
out of 18 said the government will pass policy reforms needed to
bolster growth and cut deficits.
"We believe falling crude oil prices, coupled with a fall in
gold imports, should augur well from macro point of view," said
Deven Choksey, managing director for KR Choksey Securities.
"We expect post- the presidential election, the government
would focus policy reforms which drive investment sentiment in
the country," he added.
The government has not yet passed key reforms such as a
potential increase in diesel prices, though some analysts expect
a new push for reforms after July 19 elections for the
ceremonial post of president.
On Monday the country announced measures to bolster the
embattled rupee, including a $5 billion increase in the cap on
foreign investment in government bonds, and analysts say more
measures are likely.
Action comes after the government announced on June 22 that
Swedish retailer IKEA would invest 1.5 billion euros
to open 25 stories in the country, seen as a welcome step
towards attracting foreign investment.
(For other stories from the poll click on )
(Polling and additional reporting by Ruby Cherian; Editing by
Catherine Evans)