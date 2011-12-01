* For poll data see
* Investors bet on cooling inflation, reversal in monetary
tightening
* BSE Sensex seen at 19,250 by end-2012
* Economic reforms to play a key role to get foreign
investment back
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 India's main stock index
should rise almost 17 percent by the end of next year as
investors bet on a possible cooling off in inflation and a
reversal in the interest rate tightening cycle in Asia's
third-largest economy, a Reuters poll showed.
The main 30-share BSE index will likely rise to
19,250 points by end-2012 from Thursday's close of 16,483.45
points, according to the median forecast from a Reuters poll of
20 market participants.
The index should rise over 9 percent by mid-2012 to 18,000
points, the poll conducted over the past week showed, lower than
the 19,500 level seen in a September poll.
Indian shares are down about 20 percent this year to be
among the world's worst-performers as a string of interest rate
increases to reduce high inflation have started to eat into
company profits, while slowing local growth and the European
debt crisis have forced foreign funds to cut inflows.
A fall in the main index this year would be only the second
annual decline in a decade.
Data on Wednesday showed India's economy grew at its weakest
pace in more than two years in the September quarter.
A slide in the local rupee currency has also added to
worries as it raises the cost of imports and also increases the
debt-servicing cost on foreign loans. The rupee has slumped more
than 14 percent against the dollar this year, with most of the
losses coming in the last three months.
"It appears that probably the worst is over," said R.K.
Gupta, managing director of Taurus Mutual Fund in New Delhi, who
expects the benchmark index to reach 19,000 points by mid-2012
and 20,000 by the end of next year.
"We believe that the interest rates have already peaked and
you could see a reversal from March onwards and the rupee should
see some improvement from January onwards."
A domestic consumption-led growth story in the world's
second-most populous nation of 1.2 billion people has lured
foreign investors over the past years to pour in money into
local equities.
This year, foreign funds have been net sellers of about $492
million of Indian shares, compared with a record net buy of $29
billion in 2010.
"Once the European crisis is settled, and with the U.S.
showing signs of improvement, we think India provides a very
good platform for foreign investors and there should be a bounce
back in inflows," Gupta said.
Driven by high food and global commodity prices,
India's headline inflation in October hovered above 9 percent
for the 11th month, despite a 20-month rate tightening cycle
that has seen the central bank increases interest rates 13 times
since March 2010.
The central bank has lowered the country's growth forecast
to 7.6 percent for the current fiscal year ending in March from
8 percent previously. Also, the government has been hit by a
spate of corruption scandals, paralysing policy-making.
The Indian government recently announced long-pending retail
market reforms that includes opening the country's supermarket
sector to foreigners, but investors still remain wary with the
move drawing howls of protest from opposition parties and allies
within the Congress Party-led coalition.
The inflation rate will fall sharply over the next few
months and the country's economy should hold up despite the
global economic slowdown, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on
Tuesday, with all eyes on him to see how the government deals
with further economic liberalisations and planned asset sales.
"Inflation will cool off ... and the likelihood of further
rate increases is fading with the slowing growth numbers," said
K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management services at Globe
Capital.
"The sentiment is very, very negative as far as
(government)decision-making is concerned," he said. "It is
important to give some positive signals to foreign investors."
(For other stories from the poll click on )
(Polling by Aakanksha Bhat and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bangalore;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)