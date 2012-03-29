(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* India's SENSEX seen hitting 19,500 points by end-2012
* Rate cuts to support stocks by boosting economic growth
* Government fiscal deficit, stability pose key risks
By Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, March 29 India's main stock index was
expected to gain 26 percent this year as interest rate cuts
bolster growth, but concerns about the government's finances and
its political stability remain prominent risks, a Reuters poll
showed.
The 30-share BSE index will likely rise to 19,500
points by the end of the year, after hitting 18,000 mid-year,
according to the median forecast from a survey of 24 investment
houses in a poll conducted over the past week.
End-year projections for the index, which closed Thursday at
17,058.61, ranged from 13,500 to 21,500.
The upbeat forecasts come after India's main index dropped
25 percent last year to earn a place among the world's worst
performers as a string of interest rate hikes eroded investor
confidence in Asia's third-largest economy.
With inflation predicted to subside, investors expect the
Reserve Bank of India to reverse those moves through the year,
as it looks to bolster growth that fell to 6.1 percent in the
December quarter, its weakest annual pace in almost three years.
An improved global risk environment after the containment of
Greece's debt crisis and the improving U.S. economic signs is
adding to the optimism, with the SENSEX already up 10 percent
this year.
"RBI may start reducing (the) repo rate from April/May
onwards in order to boost growth momentum," said K. K. Mittal at
Globe Capital.
Still, how aggressively the central bank can start reducing
its main lending rate - currently at 8.50 percent
after 13 consecutive hikes - is uncertain.
In a poll ahead of the March RBI meeting and the lacklustre
budget, 12 of 14 analysts expected the RBI to reduce its key
interest rates by 50 basis points to 8 percent by end-June,
while two analysts expect a smaller 25 basis point
cut.
Investors were sorely disappointed when the central bank
kept interest rates unchanged this month, issuing an
unexpectedly hawkish stance on inflation after the recent surge
in oil prices and the unexpected pick-up in the February
wholesale price index.
The central bank also cited what some investors see as an
even bigger worry: the inflationary risk arising from the
government's high fiscal deficit.
Indian stocks have dropped 3 percent since the government
unveiled a federal budget for the year starting April that
targeted a higher-than-expected 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.1
billion) in borrowing, and a fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent that
was widely seen as unrealistic.
Respondents to the Reuters poll overwhelmingly predicted the
government would miss its fiscal deficit, highlighting the
erosion of confidence in a government that has suffered big
policy missteps.
This month the government was forced to reverse a plan to
raise railway fares in light of opposition from its own allies,
adding to a year that has seen the ruling coalition weakened by
corruption scandals and a big loss in state elections.
Foreign investors have net purchased about 470 billion
rupees in Indian equities so far this year as of March 23, after
net sales of about 36 billion rupees in 2011, but foreign
investor inflows (FII) have noticeably slowed this month.
"Although the FIIs had shown a good amount of confidence by
investing heavily in the first quarter, and helped the index to
move up, the sustainability is dependent on the reforms and
economic fundamentals of the domestic economy," said Madhumita
Ghosh, at Unicon Securities.
"This presently is not very sound due to pressure on fiscal
deficit," he added.
($1 = 50.8350 Indian rupees)
(Additional polling by Namrata Anchan and Aakanksha Bhat)