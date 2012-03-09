March 9 Demandware Inc, the fifth cloud
computing-based software company to join the IPO wave since
December, is expected to see strong pricing and trading during
its offering next week.
The Burlington, Massachusetts, firm, which makes software
businesses use to maintain their e-commerce sites, plans to
raise an estimated $74 million during its IPO under the new
ticker "DWRE" on the New York Stock Exchange. It plans
to offer 5.5 million shares in a range of $12.50 to $14.50.
Demandware follows a string of successful public offerings
from other cloud-based technology companies; all priced within
or above their expected range, and then saw their shares soar.
"Timing is everything, and if you're a cloud operator the
timing is perfect," said independent IPO analyst Tom Taulli.
"We've had a lot of hunger for cloud deals as it has become a
huge trend for businesses."
Cloud computing allows companies to access information on
the Internet from remote servers rather than from their own
computers in-house, which proponents claim helps cut costs.
As demand from businesses for this type of technology has
climbed, so has interest from investors hoping to tap a global
market expected by information technology research company
Gartner Inc to reach $148.8 billion by 2014.
Guidewire Software Inc, a San Mateo,
California-based cloud computing company geared toward the
property and casualty insurance industry, saw its January IPO
price at $13, above its expected range of $10 to $12 a share.
Shares of Guidewire closed Thursday at $22.08, up 70 percent
from the company's offer price.
Austin, Texas-based Bazaarvoice Inc, which makes
software for businesses to communicate with customers, also
priced above its expected range in February. Shares of
Bazaarvoice closed Thursday at $15.43, up 29 percent from the
company's IPO price.
Shares of video platform provider Brightcove Inc
are trading up 42 percent from the company's February IPO.
Jive Software Inc, which makes social networking
software for businesses, has seen shares gain 96 percent after
its December IPO.
Cloud-based software IPOs have performed unusually strongly
in a weak market in which 45 percent of all deals last month
priced below range, according to Connecticut-based research firm
Renaissance Capital.
A string of acquisitions by giant tech companies like
International Business Machines Corp, Oracle Corp
and SAP AG may have also helped to buoy
interest in cloud-based companies, said Cindy Padnos, the
founder of venture firm Illuminate Ventures, who concentrates on
the cloud computing industry.
"When independent investors become aware that these
companies' products are strategic to large corporations who have
significant cash available, it certainly makes these companies
even more interesting," she said.
Investors also are drawn to the subscription-based models of
these businesses, she said, which create steady and predictable
earnings.
SECURITY CONCERNS
Still, not everyone is sold on the cloud. A recent survey by
non-profit IT security group ISACA found that nearly half of
U.S. business professionals believe the risks of cloud computing
outweigh the benefits.
Because cloud services could store data in unknown
locations, it could be harder for companies to control the flow
of sensitive information.
"Your data is going places, and often in countries that
you're unaware of; and if there is a breach in any of those
areas, your data may be compromised," said Rob Enderle, a
technology analyst at the Enderle Group. "The difficulty is
there is no way to really assess the risk if the data is highly
mobile."
Demandware's revenue in 2011 grew 54 percent to $56.6
million, while it posted a loss of $1.4 million.
Demandware is backed by venture firms North Bridge Venture
Partners and General Catalyst, which each own a third of the
company. Its customers include Barneys New York, Burton and
Columbia Sportswear Co.
Its underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank,
William Blair, Oppenheimer, Canaccord Genuity and First Analysis
Security Corp.
Other IPOs planned for next week include Allison
Transmission Holdings Inc, a maker of automatic transmissions
for trucks, buses and military vehicles which is expected to
price at $22 to $24 per share and trade on the NYSE under the
ticker symbol "ALSN". At the mid-point, the
Indianapolis-based company would raise $500 million.
Semiconductor provider M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings
Inc is also expected to price next week at $17 to $19 per share
and trade on Nasdaq as "MTSI.O".