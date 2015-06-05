GRAPHIC: Japan stock purchases: link.reuters.com/jun84w
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 5 It's official...European investors
have returned to the Japanese stock market. Net purchases by
European funds have risen to the highest in 1 1/2 years,
tracking the Nikkei's ascent to 15-year peaks as Japan Inc
pledged to bump up shareholder returns.
European investors turned buyers of Japanese stocks in
March, with their net purchases reaching 211.3 billion yen
($1.7 billion). In April, their net buying more than tripled to
758.5 billion yen, the highest since December 2013, data from
the Tokyo Stock Exchange shows.
The inflow of European funds has both Japanese and
non-Japanese roots. In March, the European Central Bank
implemented its ambitious stimulus programme, boosting sentiment
and increasing risk-taking among European investors who had been
underweight on Japanese equities due to the country's fiscal
deficits and other economic problems. The other draw was the
Nikkei 225 Stock Average's nearly 17 percent rise so far
this year, surpassing the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index's
14 percent gain and the DAX's 16 percent
increase in Germany. The Nikkei has more than doubled since
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe implemented his stimulus policies when
he was elected in December 2012.
Abe's calls on companies to target higher returns on equity
and attract more investors have also started to bear fruit:
share buybacks by companies have accelerated in recent months.
According to Nomura Securities, a total of 168 companies
announced share buyback plans in April and May totalling 1.468
trillion yen. In the fiscal year, which started in April, Nomura
expects the total amount of share buybacks to reach 3.8 trillion
yen, the highest since the year ended March 2008.
"In the past two months, an increasing number of European
investors have been visiting Japan. There is a clear
relationship between the number of visits and a money flow into
the Japanese market," said Hisae Toews, investment director at
Fidelity Worldwide Investment in Japan. "European investors do
not want to miss the second wave of Abenomics. Many of them are
still underweight of Japan compared to other global indexes, so
there is more room to raise weighting on Japan."
($1 = 124.2400 yen)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)