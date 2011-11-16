BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis continued to worry investors and closely watched Italian bond yields rose again.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 12.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 86 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 14.75 points. ( editing by W Simon )
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's exports of engineering goods to Doha have suffered after Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism, the Engineering Export Promotion Council said in a statement on Wednesday.