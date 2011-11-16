NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis continued to worry investors and closely watched Italian bond yields rose again.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 12.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 86 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 14.75 points. ( editing by W Simon )