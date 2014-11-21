* Tired of risk, investors looking to steadier stocks
* Renewed appeal of stable companies with solid profits
* Buffett's Berkshire, Novartis, Givaudan doing well
* $1 billion inflow last month to low volatility ETFs
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 21 The big story of recent stock
market investment has been volatility, and the opportunities
that sharp price swings can bring for those with strong nerves.
But good news is emerging now for those who prefer safer
strategies: some of the best returns this year have come from
stable stocks like billionaire Warren Buffett's holding company
Berkshire Hathaway or Swiss toilet maker Geberit
.
A basket of the two least volatile stocks in each STOXX
Europe 600 sector index, as compiled by Thomson
Reuters, up 8 percent year to date, or almost twice as much as
the STOXX Europe 600 overall. (Here volatility is defined by the
size of price moves in either direction.)
Though that high performance might seem odd - particularly
looking at double-digit returns yielded by other European stocks
that see-sawed at the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike
recently - in fact it demonstrates that low-volatility stocks
are often stronger companies with healthier earnings power.
That distinction really matters when European companies'
earnings recovery is still vulnerable - and it's one that more
people are waking up to.
"Investors are ready to invest on the equity market but
under the condition that they are not too exposed to risk and
that's one argument for investing in the least volatile stocks,"
said Laurent Lagarde, head of quant equity management at
investment firm THEAM, a unit of BNP Paribas.
The Reuters basket included traditionally defensive stocks
like drugmaker Novartis, up 29 percent, but also benefited from
similar gains by cyclical companies - those whose profits and
share prices track the pace of the economy. Among those were
Givaudan, the world's biggest maker of flavours and
fragrances, or media group Reed Elsevier.
Stocks from Switzerland - home to reliable earners such as
Geberit - accounted for 13 out of 38 components.
The strategy also worked globally: BNP Paribas' World Low
volatility strategy returned 15 percent in the first 10 months
of the year, helped by a rally of nearly 20 percent in the
shares of Berkshire Hathaway, among others.
A Lipper basket of 53 exchange traded funds which tracked
stocks with low volatility returned 8 percent year to date. That
compares to a 6 percent return for the MSCI World Index,
Datastream data showed.
And the trend continues to pick up steam. As last month's
volatility gripped financial markets, assets under management at
low volatility stock funds attracted net inflows of over $1
billion even as other stock funds lost money, Markit data shows.
This reflects investors' weariness with jumpy markets. After
a rollercoaster October more jitters are expected as the United
States shuts off the flow of cheap money that has been buoying
its banks and businesses, and economies from the euro zone to
China struggle to grow.
Fund manager Ossiam's head of business development Isabelle
Bourcier said interest in its low volatility ETFs had grown.
"Expectations from clients that there will be volatility is
helping us," she said.
Assets in low volatility ETFs have grown to $16 billion
currently from $15 million when the financial crisis hit in
2008, Markit data showed.
