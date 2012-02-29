NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. stocks hit session lows heading into the market close on Wednesday, building on a selloff that started after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that some investors saw as dampening expectations for further quantitative easing.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 47.87 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,957.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 6.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,366.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.35 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,966.41.