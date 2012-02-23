* Banks, cyclicals in or near overbought territory

* Valuations off lows

* No third round expected, limiting likely impact

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Feb 23 Europe's equity markets have been on a high for two months thanks to a big injection of ECB cash and could be due for a comedown after the second - and probably final - offer of cheap three-year funds next week.

The ample liquidity and reduced risk of near-term bank failures mean the FTSEurofirst 300 index is unlikely to reverse all of its 10 percent rally since the European Central Bank unveiled plans to pump money into the system in December.

But with the euro zone banking sector the most direct beneficiary of the cash, up 16 percent in two months in a surge that has seen it move from oversold towards overbought levels on the relative strength index (RSI), those gains look

likely to be pared after the second long-term refinancing operation on Feb. 29.

"The first one had an enormous contribution in underpinning the risk-on trade although it took some time. With the second a lot more is priced in," William de Vijlder, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Brussels, said.

European banks' 12-month forward price-earnings ratio has recovered to 8.4 - below the 10-12 range seen before the crisis but up from less than 7 late last year - and the sector no longer looks significantly cheap versus U.S. peers, which trade at 10 times earnings.

"A lot of it has already been built in, so it's very difficult to say that financials are going to do that well again," Edmund Shing, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Capital, said.

"It's even probably a good time to be questioning whether you stay in banks or not after what has been a very impressive rally in the sector."

From a technical point of view, if a serious correction got under way, the Euro STOXX 600 banking sector could shed around 7 percent from current levels around 154, according to Anders Soderberg, strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"If it's just a minor correction in a continued bullish market the primary target would be 151. If it is a more severe correction we should be looking at the area around 143-4. As we've now twice reacted from the 233 day moving average, the risk of a more profound reaction should be a bit higher."

Cyclical stocks, which are sensitive to the economic cycle, have also benefited from increased appetite for risk.

The STOXX Europe 600 Autos index - which has outperformed the FTSE Eurofirst 300 by 18 percent - has been especially popular as the carmakers' finance arms can benefit from the cash directly.

But the sector has been in overbought territory on the RSI for most of the past month and the shift into cyclicals has been unusually sharp. Data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows investors' cyclicals minus defensives position is at its highest since March 2011.

"Once you get risk premiums coming down you need to have earnings growth to see a sustained rally that lasts one or two years," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI "cash return on capital invested) valuations team at Deutsche Bank, said.

"We are still in a situation where GDP growth forecasts for Europe are going to be in the very low single digits. Once the rally is over you are going to be left with the problem of real earnings growth."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 0.4 percent contraction in the euro zone economy this year.

OVER BY MARCH?

The ECB is expected to allot nearly half a trillion euros next week, according to a Reuters polls - after 489 billion euros ($649 billion) in December.

ECB President Mario Draghi urged banks to make use of the offer after the February policy meeting, saying there was "no stigma on using the three-year facility".

"I think it (a high take-up) is a positive, I'd side with the no stigma view that Draghi has," Mark Richards, global equity strategist at Credit Suisse, said.

Credit Suisse cited supportive ECB monetary policy this week when it upgraded its ratring on European equities to "benchmark" and raised its year-end target for the Euro STOXX 50 to 2,650, though that was just 5.5 percent above current levels.

Historically, the most positive equity market reactions from quantitative easing policies around the globe have come when the moves are unexpected and when the central bank signals it is ready to follow up with further steps, research from HSBC shows.

This time, though, neither factor applies. The ECB wants next week's tender to be the last, to avoid banks getting too reliant on the money.

"The evidence from the U.S., in particular, is that, when the central bank stops buying, the effect on stocks can turn negative," Garry Evans, strategist at HSBC said in a note.

"This suggests that the positive impact from the LTRO is likely to peter out by the end of this month."

In the U.S., the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 6 percent in July to October 2011, when the Federal Reserve halted quantitative easing and allowed its balance sheet to shrink.