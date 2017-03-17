(Refiles to additional subscribers)
* European M&A and index valuations: reut.rs/2nrVMW6
* Europe Inc vs USA Inc profits: reut.rs/2mx3Wrm
* MSCI Europe earnings estimates: reut.rs/2553txN
* Unilever bid shocks markets, resets assumptions
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in
"sweet spot" - Goldman
* UK industrials sector on radar as weak sterling tempts
foreign buyers
By Helen Reid and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, March 17 A boom in European deal-making
activity -- a sign better growth prospects are boosting
confidence in European corporate boardrooms -- is helping
support stock market valuations which, on some measures, appear
stretched.
A brighter outlook for the global and regional economy,
buoyant stock markets and low borrowing costs have underpinned
merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Europe, which is
enjoying its best three-month period since 2007, Reuters
calculations show. reut.rs/2nrVMW6
Moreover, rising share prices of both acquirer and target
companies when deals are announced suggest shareholders are
willing to back mergers, a shift from recent years when they
preferred dividends and cautious spending.
"Doing deals in the peak of a market is also unwise as you
could end up paying more – so what you want is the sweet spot
where companies aren't trading on very expensive multiples,"
said Sharon Bell, a strategist at Goldman Sachs.
"We are at that sweet spot now."
European equities trade at just under 15 times forward
earnings, slightly above the long-term average of about 14
times. But they are well below peaks seen over the past 15
years, and underpinned by the best earnings outlook for regional
companies since 2010. reut.rs/2553txN
The broad sweep of sectors involved in M&A, from global food
and personal goods giants to UK industrials and oil services
firms, is also seen as a healthy sign and is spurring a rethink
of valuations.
"There was nothing for a few years, so all the activity that
was bottled up is bubbling up now," said Goldman Sachs's Bell.
The surprise $143 billion takeover bid by Warren
Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz for Unilever, while
rejected, has reset some assumptions about stocks, market
participants say.
"The size of the proposed transaction was a wake-up call for
corporations all over the world - and their investors," star UK
fund manager Nick Train wrote in his latest letter to investors.
Shares of large consumer staples companies have lagged the
recent stock market rally as investors preferred faster growing
sectors in the markets.
"Towards the end of last year there was a lot of bearish
talk about rich valuations in consumer staples like Unilever,"
said Mark Martin, a fund manager at Neptune Investment
Management, who manages a portfolio of mid-sized UK companies.
"Now you've got sensible investors including Buffett still
finding as much as 20 percent upside for Unilever," he said.
BRICK BY BRICK
While the earnings outlook in Europe has brightened
significantly from the lacklustre growth seen since 2010, both
corporate profits and margins remain well below prior peaks and
have significantly lagged those in the United States. reut.rs/2nrVMW6
Total annual profits for European firms, of about $616
billion, are about half what they were in 2008, according to
Thomson Reuters data. reut.rs/2mx3Wrm
"While management waits for European earnings to catch up
with the U.S., in a much more wholesale growth environment, M&A
is likely," said Dylan Ball, a portfolio manager Templeton
Global Equity Group.
Meanwhile, weaker currencies, particularly sterling, have
made acquisitions in Europe more tempting for offshore buyers.
"U.S. companies with large offshore cash balances and
maxed-out stock buy-back programmes are looking to take
advantage of the U.S. dollar strength," Ball added.
One group of companies on the radar for investors is UK
industrials, on which a combination of Brexit-related worries
and exposure to beaten-down oil and mining had dented sentiment.
Neptune's Martin, whose fund has comfortably beaten peers'
performance on a three- and five-year basis, had nearly half his
fund in UK industrials at the end of February.
Martin, whose fund owns shares in oil services firm Amec
Foster Wheeler, which recently agreed to be bought by
peer Wood Group, said he would back companies buying
others in a bid to grow market share.
"A lot of companies are doing it (M&A) to drive down costs.
So there isn't the same euphoric growth-at-all-costs mentality
we saw in 2007," Martin said, playing down concerns over whether
a flurry of deal-making is a harbinger of market tops.
Instead, investors see the uptick in mergers as a sign of a
long-awaited revival of corporate confidence in Europe, which
has been hamstrung by worries including sovereign debt crises,
sluggish growth and, more recently, political risks.
After four years of underperforming developed market peers,
European stocks are catching up, with M&A one more prop to
valuations and investor interest.
"The wall of worry is being taken down brick by brick," said
Neptune's Martin.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, graphics by Vikram Subhedar, editing
by Toby Chopra)