WELLINGTON Feb 13 Shares in New Zealand jeweller Michael Hill jumped on Friday after the company reported a jump in first-half profits.

Shares rose 3.48 percent to NZ$1.19 ($1), after the company said profits rose 45.9 percent to A$23.7 million ($18.34 million) in the first half after sales rose at its operations in New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.3461 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)