DUBAI, June 21 Middle East equities look set to
move sideways with a negative bias on Sunday in trade thinned by
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which has caused some
investors to retreat from the markets.
A 2 percent drop in global oil prices on Friday may further
dampen Gulf sentiment, particularly Saudi Arabia, although hopes
that more foreign institutions will soon be licensed to buy
Riyadh-listed stocks directly could help to put a floor under
prices there.
U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva on a ceasefire between
Yemen's warring parties ended on Friday without a deal as
Saudi-led warplanes staged further strikes on Houthi rebels.
While the conflict has not been a big issue for the Saudi
market, it has made some retail investors more cautious.
The main Saudi stock index, which last closed at
9,506 points, has important chart support on its 200-day
average, now at 9,441 points.
Any clean break below that support - two straight daily
closes - would be technically negative, implying a fresh wave of
profit-taking after the index rose in anticipation of the market
being opened to direct foreign investment on June 15.
Dubai's index, last at 4,064 points, has in the
past week again tested and failed to break cleanly above its
200-day average, now at 4,109 points. That implies room for
further losses in coming days or weeks to test support on its
May low of 3,913 points.
At the weekend, Egypt's cabinet approved a draft budget for
the fiscal year starting on July 1 that projects strong economic
growth of about 5 percent and envisages a big increase in
expenditure on social welfare programmes, which could buoy
consumer spending.
However, the Cairo market was drifting down in shrinking
volumes even before Ramadan began last week, so positive
economic news may not be enough to trigger any rally.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Matt Smith)