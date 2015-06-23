DUBAI, June 23 News that restrictions on
investment in United Arab Emirates telecommunications operator
Etisalat will be loosened may boost Abu Dhabi's market
on Tuesday, while other bourses may have a modestly positive
tone.
At present, the government's Emirates Investment Authority
(EIA) owns 60 percent of Etisalat and the remaining 40 percent
is open to investment by individual UAE citizens.
Etisalat said late on Monday that local and foreign
institutions and expatriate individuals would be allowed to buy
up to 20 percent of the company, though it did not say when the
change would take effect. Etisalat added that the EIA had no
intention of reducing its stake for now.
The announcement is likely to be taken as a positive sign
that Abu Dhabi is willing to open its market wider to stimulate
activity, and could boost Etisalat's share price, which rose in
recent days to a multi-year high of 12.00 dirhams. At a forward
price/earnings ratio of about 11 times, Etisalat is on par with
Saudi Telecom and cheaper than Qatar's Ooredoo
at nearly 16 times.
Shares in Dubai-listed telecommunications operator du
could suffer if investors anticipate money will flow
from it to Etisalat.
Other Gulf markets may have a positive tone with Asian stock
markets firm on hopes for a Greek debt deal. Oil prices are
little changed from Monday's levels but a Greek deal could boost
them, at least in the short term.
Dubai's index climbed 1.0 percent to 4,135 points
on Monday as trading volume tripled from Sunday's very low
level. The index rose above technical resistance on its 200-day
average, now at 4,099 points; and any clean break - at least two
straight daily closes above that mark - would be a bullish
signal.
Another factor buoying Gulf markets other than Saudi Arabia
in recent days is the fact that the opening of the Saudi market
to direct foreign investment on June 15 has so far drawn only
tiny fund flows into the Riyadh bourse. This has eased fears
that Saudi Arabia could suck funds from other markets.
The Saudi index fell 0.7 percent to 9,275 points on
Monday, after dropping on Sunday below its 200-day average, now
at 9,424 points - a bearish technical signal. The average now
acts as immediate resistance.
In Oman, thinly traded Al Madina Insurance could
attract some interest after saying it plans to acquire domestic
rival Vision Insurance. Financial details were not given.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)