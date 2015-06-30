DUBAI, June 30 Uncertainty in global financial
markets may keep Gulf stock markets on the back foot on Tuesday,
while the death of a senior Egyptian official in a car bomb
attack and concern about a foreign exchange shortage may depress
Egyptian shares.
Several Gulf markets, particularly Dubai, ended the day off
their lows on Monday, suggesting some investors had become
willing to bargain-hunt after several days of decline.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Tuesday, found them positive on United
Arab Emirates markets for valuation reasons. Thirty-three
percent now expect to increase allocations to UAE equities over
the next three months while only 7 percent expect to cut them.
Nevertheless, continued worries over the Greek debt crisis
and volatility on Chinese bourses may for now prevent any
extended rebound in the Gulf. Brent oil futures are
holding near three-week lows.
Among individual stocks, Oman's United Finance may
be weak after National Bank of Oman said that following
due diligence, it had decided to walk away from talks to buy the
financial firm.
After Bank Nizwa earlier withdrew a merger
proposal, that appears to leave Al Omaniya Financial Services
as the only potential buyer of United Finance.
[ID:nL8N0ZG04Z}
Egypt's market has been falling for a month and the
index, last at 8,372 points, is heading for a test of technical
support at its May low of 8,261 points.
Hisham Barakat was the most senior state official to die at
the hands of militants since the toppling of an Islamist
president two years ago. News of the car bomb attack reached the
market before it closed on Monday, but news of Barakat's death
arrived after the close.
Egypt's foreign exchange shortage, and authorities' efforts
to stamp out a black market in foreign currency which have
further tightened supply, are a major concern for the bourse.
The exchange on Monday ordered that Egyptian investors who
buy global depository receipts (GDRs) by purchasing shares on
the Cairo exchange in Egyptian pounds may only receive their
returns in that same local currency.
The move appeared aimed at eliminating an avenue for
acquiring dollars, and so may be seen as removing one incentive
to buy Egyptian shares.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)