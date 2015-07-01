China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
DUBAI, July 1 Gulf stock markets may be firm on Wednesday after rebounds on Tuesday showed bargain-hunters are ready to buy at the lows, while Asian bourses are edging up in spite of Greece defaulting on its debt.
The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent early on Wednesday while Brent oil was around $63 a barrel, flat from Tuesday afternoon's levels. [ID:nL3N0ZG5JY}
Dubai's index rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday as property-related stocks recovered, suggesting a substantial number of retail investors remains interested in entering the market on dips - though any extended rally may be unlikely while the Greece crisis remains unresolved.
Oman's Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar may attract some interest after saying they agreed to proceed with due diligence for a possible merger. Talks about a potential merger date back to 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a