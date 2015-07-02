DUBAI, July 2 Gulf markets look set to
consolidate around current levels on Thursday while security
worries could push down Egypt as it reopens after a two-day
holiday, following bloody clashes with militants in Sinai and
the assassination of a senior official.
The global market environment is not positive; Asian stocks
are sluggish because of the Greek debt crisis and Brent crude
oil fell more than 1 percent overnight to just above
$62.0 a barrel.
However, trading in the Gulf over the past couple of days
has shown a persistent willingness among local retail investors
to buy on dips, with markets often opening lower and closing
higher. So big losses look unlikely.
In Saudi Arabia, PetroRabigh may attract some
interest after saying it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal
per share for full-year 2014. It is the first time that
PetroRabigh is paying a dividend since at least 2010, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Egypt's market has been falling for a month and the
index, last at 8,372 points, is heading for a test of technical
support at its May low of 8,261 points.
Security fears may accelerate that test. The army said on
Wednesday that more than 100 militants and 17 soldiers were
killed after simultaneous assaults on military checkpoints in
North Sinai; Islamic State claimed responsibility for the
attacks.
This followed the assassination of Egypt's top public
prosecutor in a car bomb attack in Cairo on Monday. Although
investors have been willing to tolerate sporadic violence in
Egypt over the last several years, some may worry that this
week's events could mark an escalation.
Egypt's foreign exchange shortage, and authorities' efforts
to stamp out a black market in foreign currency which have
further tightened supply, are another concern for the bourse.
The exchange on Monday ordered that Egyptian investors who
buy global depository receipts (GDRs) by purchasing shares on
the Cairo exchange in Egyptian pounds may only receive their
returns in that same local currency.
The move appeared aimed at eliminating an avenue for
acquiring dollars, and so may be seen as removing one incentive
to buy Egyptian shares.
On Wednesday, the government again amended a draft budget
for the 2015/2016 fiscal year, cutting the projected deficit
to 8.9 percent of gross domestic product from a projected 9.9
percent in the version released last month.
Last month's draft had been criticised by Moody's and other
analysts as slowing fiscal reforms. The revision may help to
placate those critics, but the smaller deficit was partly
achieved by assuming higher revenues, which depends on the
economy achieving strong growth.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)