DUBAI, July 12 Gulf stock markets rose early on
Sunday, buoyed by hopes for a Greek debt restructuring deal that
could trigger gains in global markets. Construction firm Drake &
Scull surged as it again dominated trade in Dubai.
Drake has been volatile since it announced on July 2 that it
was removing a ceiling for investment by Gulf Cooperation
Council nationals in its shares.
Since then there does not appear to have been a jump in
overall GCC ownership - the latest exchange data shows it at
just under 55 percent, against 57 percent when the announcement
was made - but the stock surged 3.5 percent to 0.88 dirham on
Sunday morning, just off its July 2 peak.
Dubai's stock index gained 0.7 percent. Other
shares favoured by short-term traders were also strong; Amlak
Finance, the second most heavily traded stock, rose
1.5 percent.
The Abu Dhabi index climbed 0.7 percent as
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat rose by the same
amount.
Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Barwa Real Estate
, the most active stock, added 1.2 percent.
