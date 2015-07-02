DUBAI, July 2 Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in quiet trade early on Thursday as the Greek debt crisis and soft oil prices weighed on equities, but bargain-hunting by local retail investors on dips prevented any major losses.

Dubai's stock index dipped 0.5 percent as Amlak Finance, again the most heavily traded share, slipped 1.8 percent.

However, construction firm Drake & Scull rose 3.5 percent in unusually heavy trade after saying it had raised its limit for ownership by Gulf Cooperation Council nationals to 100 percent from 49 percent. GCC nationals currently own 57 percent.

Abu Dhabi gained 0.3 percent as telecommunications operator Etisalat climbed 1.9 percent, rebounding after a week-long decline.

Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co dropped 5.4 percent to 0.70 dirham in thin trade after the company said in a brief statement that it was "not engaged in merger discussions with any government or other entity".

The stock had risen 5.7 percent on Wednesday after sources told Reuters that Abu Dhabi might merge the company into another state-owned business to make its debts more manageable and try to turn around its performance.

Qatar's market edged up 0.4 percent as Qatar National Bank, which had lost 2.1 percent on Wednesday, rebounded 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)