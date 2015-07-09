DUBAI, July 9 Gulf stock markets, which have
drifted down for several days, may regain strength on Thursday
after the global market environment improved and several banks
in the region reported positive second-quarter earnings.
Brent crude oil is up 1.5 percent in Asian trade
near $58 a barrel and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is 1.9 percent higher.
Just as importantly, initial bank earnings in the region
have mostly been encouraging. Qatar National Bank, the
largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, posted a 10 percent rise
in quarterly net profit to 2.91 billion riyals ($799.2 million);
analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.81 billion
riyals.
Saudi Hollandi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi
and Al Rajhi Bank also beat estimates and Saudi
Fransi raised its first-half dividend, though Al Rajhi halved
its dividend.
The better global environment could also encourage cautious
buying-back in Egypt, where the stock index tumbled 2.6
percent on Wednesday to a 15-month low, bringing its losses from
February's multi-year peak to 25 percent.
The market is beset by economic and security worries but
valuations, which were over 10 percent above emerging markets as
a whole at one stage, are now close to them; the index is at
about 13.5 times trailing earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows,
against around 13.3 for the MSCI emerging market index
.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)