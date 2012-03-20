US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 20 The Nasdaq briefly turned positive on Tuesday, boosted by Amazon after its acquisition of Kiva Systems was seen as a positive, while the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on concerns about the growth outlook in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 52.18 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,186.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.99 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,406.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.64 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,076.68, after briefly edging up a fraction of a point to a session high at 3,078.72.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.