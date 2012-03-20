NEW YORK, March 20 The Nasdaq briefly turned positive on Tuesday, boosted by Amazon after its acquisition of Kiva Systems was seen as a positive, while the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on concerns about the growth outlook in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 52.18 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,186.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.99 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,406.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.64 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,076.68, after briefly edging up a fraction of a point to a session high at 3,078.72.