NEW YORK Nov 17 The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent while other major indexes added to losses on Thursday amid concerns over rising yields on euro zone debt.

Technology shares led losses on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 47.75 points, or 0.40 percent, at 11,857.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX eased 9.47 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,227.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 31.47 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,608.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)