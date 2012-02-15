NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks hit session lows and the Nasdaq turned negative on Wednesday as shares of Apple Inc gave up earlier gains and moved into the red.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.49 points, or 0.68 percent, to 12,790.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,346.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.36 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,925.47.