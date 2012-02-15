US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks hit session lows and the Nasdaq turned negative on Wednesday as shares of Apple Inc gave up earlier gains and moved into the red.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.49 points, or 0.68 percent, to 12,790.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,346.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.36 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,925.47.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.