NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks pared gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative, weighed by declines in large-cap technology shares, including those of chip makers.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 28.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to 11,285.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX rose 2.87 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,164.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dipped 4.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,455.97.