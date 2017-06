A street sign stands outside the New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK Wall Street stocks opened higher on Friday as investors were more attracted to risk assets, with the euro higher and key euro zone bond yields down.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 56.08 points, or 0.47 percent, to 11,924.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.16 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,221.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.83 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,556.84.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)