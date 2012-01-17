The exterior of the New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as Chinese data fueled the belief the government may move to stimulate growth, overshadowing recent credit downgrades in Europe and a mixed bag of bank earnings.

China's economy grew slightly more than expected but at the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years, suggesting the government may try to boost growth in the near term by tweaking monetary policy.

Citigroup Inc (C.N) was off 4.3 percent to $29.44 after its quarterly earnings missed expectations, while Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) advanced 1.3 percent to $29.99 after its profit topped estimates by a penny.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 70.99 points, or 0.57 percent, at 12,493.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.83 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,297.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.33 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,735.00.

(Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)