The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the International Monetary Fund's plan to bolster lending to struggling euro zone nations flagged, but financial shares were boosted after Goldman Sachs quarterly profits topped views.

Sources told Reuters the IMF needs to raise up to $600 billion in new funds to lend to countries struggling with the fallout from the debt crisis. Initial reports called for the IMF seeking $1 trillion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported quarterly profits that beat estimates, lifting shares 1.6 percent to $99.38.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.61 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,458.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.14 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,291.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.83 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,730.91.

