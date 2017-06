Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Wall Street rose at the open on Thursday on a combination of an extended easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, strong earnings from Caterpillar and solid U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.51 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,800.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 2.72 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,328.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.44 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,828.75.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)