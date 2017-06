The outside of the New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as concerns grew about the state of Europe's finances as Greece and Germany sparred over budget measures for Athens.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.46 points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,557.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.60 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,303.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.81 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,790.74.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)