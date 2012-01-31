The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on signs of progress in dealing with Europe's long-running sovereign debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.09 points, or 0.51 percent, to 12,718.81. The S&P 500 Index added 7.98 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,320.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 17.19 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,829.13.

The S&P 500 triggered a bullish technical signal as its 50-day average ticked above its 200-day average. The occurrence, known as a "golden cross," indicates a shift in mid-term momentum and has historically indicated gains in the index six months down the road.

