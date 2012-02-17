India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened flat Friday, with investors reluctant to continue buying a day after the S&P posted its best daily gain in two weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.25 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,950.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.31 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,362.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,959.63.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.