A Wall St. sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened flat Friday, with investors reluctant to continue buying a day after the S&P posted its best daily gain in two weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.25 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,950.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.31 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,362.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,959.63.