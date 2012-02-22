Traders work at the Knight Capital kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500's three-day winning streak in jeopardy after weaker-than-expected euro zone economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.11 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,953.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,360.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 7.15 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,941.42.

European shares fell for a second straight session as recession concerns increased after data showed the euro zone's service sector unexpectedly shrank and amid residual worries about Greece despite its success in getting a bailout.

