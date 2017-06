The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after labor market data indicated that while the economy continued to recover, progress was slow.

Movement could be limited as S&P 500 again faces a tough test in piercing the 1,360 level, a 10-month high seen as a key resistance point.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,920.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.34 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,356.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.11 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,933.28.

