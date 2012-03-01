The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims hovered near multi-year lows, though investors showed caution after healthy gains so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 13.09 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,965.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.33 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,368.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.02 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,978.91.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)