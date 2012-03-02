India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday in a light day on the economic calendar, but the benchmark S&P 500 index remained on track for its third straight weekly advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.36 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,973.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,372.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,986.43.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.