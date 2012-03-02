A Wall Street sign is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday in a light day on the economic calendar, but the benchmark S&P 500 index remained on track for its third straight weekly advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.36 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,973.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,372.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,986.43.

