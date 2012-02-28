US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday after a report showing a sharp drop in durable goods orders cut into upbeat sentiment a day after the S&P 500 closed at its highest since June 2008.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 5.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,975.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.45 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,368.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.68 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,968.84.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)