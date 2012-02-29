NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. stocks rose slightly at the open on Wednesday after stronger-than-forecast U.S. growth data and European banks borrowed more than a half trillion euros as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone's financial system.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,014.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,373.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.86 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,990.62.