US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors found little reason to keep pushing shares higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,250.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,417.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,123.18.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.