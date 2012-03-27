NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors found little reason to keep pushing shares higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,250.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,417.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,123.18.