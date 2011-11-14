NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as Italy and Greece rushed to form technocrat-led governments in a bid to stave of the euro zone's debt crisis, and as data showed the region is facing a looming recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 22.78 points, or 0.19 percent, to 12,130.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX dropped 5.70 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,258.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 8.40 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,670.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)