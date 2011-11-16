NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as policymakers warned Europe's debt crisis posed dangers to the global economy and on growing signs the contagion was starting to spread to larger European nations.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 87.94 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,008.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX lost 10.04 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,247.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 22.33 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,663.87. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)