NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. stocks edged lower at the opening on Thursday as another round of improved U.S. economic data was offset by concerns over rising yields on euro zone debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 10.90 points, or 0.09 percent, at 11,894.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dipped 1.46 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,235.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 4.55 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,635.06. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)