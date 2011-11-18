NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks bounced modestly higher at the open on Friday after Europe's debt crisis drove heavy market losses this week, with the S&P 500 possibly facing a key technical test of strength.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 40.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,811.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX rose 4.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,220.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 3.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,591.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)