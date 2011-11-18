BRIEF-LPL Financial LLC says Black Box Pension Advocates joins LPL's broker/dealer platform
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks bounced modestly higher at the open on Friday after Europe's debt crisis drove heavy market losses this week, with the S&P 500 possibly facing a key technical test of strength.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 40.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,811.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX rose 4.30 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,220.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 3.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,591.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners
* Announces pricing and early results for its tender offers and consent solicitation