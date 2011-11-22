UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week. * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tue