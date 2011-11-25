NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks after Wall Street suffered six straight sessions of losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 51.43 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,308.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.69 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,167.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 10.11 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,470.19. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)