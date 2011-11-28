NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday on hopes that fresh proposals could be emerging out of Europe to help solve the region's debt crisis.

Retail stocks rallied after strong sales over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the S&P retail index .RLX advancing 3.4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 274.96 points, or 2.45 percent, at 11,506.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 29.67 points, or 2.56 percent, at 1,188.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 71.02 points, or 2.91 percent, at 2,512.53. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)