NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks opened little
changed on Tuesday as a strong rally in the previous session
limited upside even as Italian bond yields fell from session
highs.
The Italian yields fell amid hopes that a meeting of
European finance ministers would be a step forward in resolving
the region's debt crisis.
Optimism over progress in Europe contributed to gains of
2.9 percent in the S&P in Monday's session.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.60
points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,517.41. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at
1,192.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.15
points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,522.19.
