NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday as a coordinated action by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global financial system boosted investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 317.57 points, or 2.75 percent, to 11,873.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 32.52 points, or 2.72 percent, to 1,227.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 70.07 points, or 2.79 percent, to 2,585.58.